SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Guggenheim from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of SentinelOne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on SentinelOne in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SentinelOne from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on SentinelOne from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.02.

NYSE S traded down $3.09 on Wednesday, hitting $26.06. 7,040,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,840,437. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.43. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.80 and a beta of 0.70. SentinelOne has a 1-year low of $12.43 and a 1-year high of $30.76.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $164.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.09 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 62.89% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SentinelOne will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SentinelOne news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 37,120 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $911,667.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,549.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other SentinelOne news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 37,120 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $911,667.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,549.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 34,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $1,021,650.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 403,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,106,053.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,181,878 shares of company stock valued at $27,988,063 over the last ninety days. 5.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SentinelOne by 20.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SentinelOne in the first quarter valued at about $286,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in SentinelOne by 547.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 478,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,521,000 after purchasing an additional 404,220 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in SentinelOne in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in SentinelOne in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

