SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Shares Gap Down to $29.15

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.15, but opened at $26.00. SentinelOne shares last traded at $26.21, with a volume of 1,944,812 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America raised shares of SentinelOne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.50 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.31.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of -20.97 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.43.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $164.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.09 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 62.89% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. SentinelOne’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 7,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $167,397.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 405,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,235,641.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 34,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $1,021,650.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 403,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,106,053.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 7,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $167,397.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 405,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,235,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,181,878 shares of company stock worth $27,988,063. 5.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in S. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SentinelOne during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in SentinelOne by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

