Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN) PT Raised to $13.50

Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $12.50 to $13.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 5.88% from the company’s previous close.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.75. 29,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,727. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.61. Seven Hills Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $14.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seven Hills Realty Trust

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $673,000. Golden Green Inc. lifted its stake in Seven Hills Realty Trust by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 30,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Seven Hills Realty Trust by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 101,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Seven Hills Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Seven Hills Realty Trust by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter.

About Seven Hills Realty Trust

Seven Hills Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust, focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

