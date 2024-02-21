SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) Sets New 52-Week High at $54.48

SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as 54.48 and last traded at 54.34, with a volume of 842909 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at 52.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on SN. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 59.00.

SharkNinja Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 49.86.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported 0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.86 by 0.08. The firm had revenue of 1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1.31 billion. SharkNinja had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 24.71%. SharkNinja’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SharkNinja

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in SharkNinja during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in SharkNinja during the third quarter worth $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in SharkNinja during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in SharkNinja during the third quarter worth $141,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SharkNinja during the third quarter worth $185,000.

SharkNinja Company Profile

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, as well as other floorcare products; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters, and bakeware products; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, home environment products, and garment care products.

Further Reading

