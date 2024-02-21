Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3953 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd.

Shinhan Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 21.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Shinhan Financial Group to earn $6.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.7%.

Shinhan Financial Group Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE SHG opened at $32.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.12. Shinhan Financial Group has a 52-week low of $24.99 and a 52-week high of $33.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Shinhan Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shinhan Financial Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 339.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shinhan Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Shinhan Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

About Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

