Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.15 to $4.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $875 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $887.61 million. Shutterstock also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.150-4.300 EPS.

SSTK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Shutterstock from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Shutterstock from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Shutterstock from $83.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shutterstock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $66.25.

SSTK stock traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.68. 870,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,261. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.25. Shutterstock has a 52 week low of $33.80 and a 52 week high of $78.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. This is a positive change from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.23%.

In related news, insider John Caine sold 5,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $256,768.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,439 shares in the company, valued at $256,720.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Shutterstock news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total transaction of $41,858.52. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 11,018,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,718,325.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Caine sold 5,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $256,768.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,439 shares in the company, valued at $256,720.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,717 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSTK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Shutterstock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $400,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Shutterstock by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 28,735 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in Shutterstock by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 6,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Shutterstock by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 239,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,568,000 after purchasing an additional 62,764 shares in the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

