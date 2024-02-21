Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Shares Gap Down to $44.47

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $44.47, but opened at $39.49. Shutterstock shares last traded at $39.89, with a volume of 184,302 shares.

SSTK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Shutterstock from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Shutterstock from $83.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.25.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.25. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.23%.

In other Shutterstock news, insider John Caine sold 5,440 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $256,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,720.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 836 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total transaction of $41,858.52. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 11,018,940 shares in the company, valued at $551,718,325.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Caine sold 5,440 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $256,768.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,720.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,717 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Shutterstock by 548.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 21,657 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Shutterstock by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Shutterstock by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Shutterstock by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Shutterstock by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

