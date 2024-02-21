Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Gap Down to $4.60

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.60, but opened at $4.33. Sibanye Stillwater shares last traded at $4.32, with a volume of 1,198,788 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have weighed in on SBSW. BMO Capital Markets cut Sibanye Stillwater from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.88.
Sibanye Stillwater Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sibanye Stillwater
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 40.0% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. 7.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile
Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.
