Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $12.62

Shares of Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$12.62 and last traded at C$12.56, with a volume of 69794 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.19.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$11.84 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.64, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$917.96 million, a P/E ratio of -46.64 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

