Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) Trading Up 10.8%

Shares of Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT – Get Free Report) traded up 10.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.92 and last traded at C$0.92. 150,472 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 192,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.83.

Separately, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Sierra Metals from C$0.75 to C$0.85 in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$186.94 million, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 2.15.

In other news, Director J. Alberto Arias sold 310,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.58, for a total value of C$179,993.42. Insiders sold a total of 582,449 shares of company stock worth $329,740 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

