Sika (OTC:SKFOF) vs. AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Critical Contrast

Sika (OTC:SKFOF – Get Free Report) and AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Dividends

Sika pays an annual dividend of C$57.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 19.9%. AirBoss of America pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Sika pays out 38.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AirBoss of America pays out 45.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Sika is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Get Sika alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.7% of Sika shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.5% of AirBoss of America shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sika N/A N/A N/A C$149.66 1.92 AirBoss of America N/A N/A N/A $0.40 10.02

This table compares Sika and AirBoss of America’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Sika is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AirBoss of America, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sika and AirBoss of America, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sika 0 1 0 0 2.00 AirBoss of America 0 1 1 0 2.50

AirBoss of America has a consensus price target of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 614.99%. Given AirBoss of America’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AirBoss of America is more favorable than Sika.

Profitability

This table compares Sika and AirBoss of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sika N/A N/A N/A AirBoss of America N/A N/A N/A

About Sika

(Get Free Report)

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as renders and decorative finishes for exterior and interior walls; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as flat roofing systems. The company also provides a range of technologies used for below and above-ground waterproofing, including flexible membrane systems, liquid applied membranes, joint waterproofing systems, waterproofing mortars and mortar admixtures, and injection resins and grouts for use in commercial and residential basements, tunnels, bridges, and various types of water-retaining structures, such as reservoirs, storage basins, and storage tanks. Further, it offers flooring solutions, such as synthetic resin and cementitious systems for industrial and commercial buildings; and sealants, tapes, spray foams, and adhesives for the building envelope, interior finishing, and infrastructure business. In addition, the company provides repair, strengthening, and protective solutions for concrete structures, such as repair mortars, shrinking grouts, anchoring adhesives, protective coatings, and corrosion control and structural strengthening systems. It serves automobile and commercial vehicle assembly, automotive aftermarket, marine vessel, industrial lamination, renewable energy, home appliance, and facade engineering industries. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

About AirBoss of America

(Get Free Report)

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products. The AirBoss Defense Group segment develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare protective equipment, personal respiratory protective products, rapid deployment negative pressure isolation shelters, and cold weather combat footwear, as well as chemical, biological, radioactive, and nuclear and explosive protective equipment for military, law enforcement, healthcare and industrial providers, and first responders. The Rubber Solutions segment is involved in the development and manufacture of custom rubber formulations and compounds, calendered and extruded materials, and molded products for use in various applications and industries, including automotive, heavy industry, rollers, conveyor belting, defense, construction and infrastructure, mining, transportation, and oil and gas. The Engineered Products segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells rubber, synthetic rubber, and rubber-to-metal bonded products that are used to eliminate or control undesired vibration and noise for use in automotive, electric vehicle, heavy truck and off-highway, industrial, and defense industries. The company was formerly known as IATCO Industries Inc. and changed its name to AirBoss of America Corp. in April 1994. AirBoss of America Corp. is headquartered in Newmarket, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Sika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.