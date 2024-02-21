Silver Spruce Resources (CVE:SSE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Silver Spruce Resources Inc. (CVE:SSE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 4000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Silver Spruce Resources Stock Down 33.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.99.

Silver Spruce Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Silver Spruce Resources Inc, a exploration stage company, explores for precious and base minerals. The company primarily explores for zinc, silver, gold, and rare earth elements. It holds option agreements to acquire interest in the Melchett Lake project in northern Ontario; the Mystery, Marilyn, and Till Properties in Newfoundland and Labrador; and the Pino de Plata project, the Jackie project, and the Diamante project in Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Spruce Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Spruce Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.