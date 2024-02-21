SingularityNET Tops One Day Trading Volume of $200.58 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 21st. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $505.08 million and approximately $200.58 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for $0.51 or 0.00000990 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded 59.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004193 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00014872 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00014209 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51,024.73 or 1.00046039 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00009287 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.66 or 0.00164043 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000055 BTC.

iExec RLC (RLC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007188 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,383,412,928 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,383,412,928.2517643 with 1,256,570,443.8710155 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.53611671 USD and is up 3.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 191 active market(s) with $189,047,666.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

