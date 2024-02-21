Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SIRI. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Sirius XM from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an underweight rating and set a $4.50 target price (down from $5.00) on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $3.60 to $4.10 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.98.

Sirius XM Trading Down 1.5 %

Sirius XM stock opened at $4.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.78. Sirius XM has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $7.95.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 42.54% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sirius XM will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.0266 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.38%.

Insider Transactions at Sirius XM

In related news, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $527,293.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 746,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,659,398.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total transaction of $3,936,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,091,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,370,042.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $527,293.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 746,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,659,398.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sirius XM

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the third quarter worth $2,110,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 4.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 103,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 3,971 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 10.9% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 33,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 120,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 16.6% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,551,000 after purchasing an additional 301,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

