SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) Sets New 12-Month High at $12.47

Shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.47 and last traded at $11.84, with a volume of 63144 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.28.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded SiriusPoint from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPNT. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in SiriusPoint by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 267,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 55,385 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in SiriusPoint by 11.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 75,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 8,010 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in SiriusPoint by 83.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in SiriusPoint by 12.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 74,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 8,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in SiriusPoint by 7.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides coverage to various product lines, which includes aviation and space, casualty, contingency, credit and bond, marine and energy, mortgage, and property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

