Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $321.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.34 million. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 9.17%. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SKWD traded down $1.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.21. The company had a trading volume of 57,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,704. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.28. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $35.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.62 and its 200 day moving average is $29.56.

Get Skyward Specialty Insurance Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 390.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at $81,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors own 41.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SKWD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SKWD

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.