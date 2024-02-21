Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $321.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.34 million. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 9.17%. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share.
Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SKWD traded down $1.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.21. The company had a trading volume of 57,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,704. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.28. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $35.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.62 and its 200 day moving average is $29.56.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 390.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at $81,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors own 41.33% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group
Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.
See Also
