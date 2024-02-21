SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Stock Position Lowered by Impactive Capital LP

Impactive Capital LP lowered its position in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,697,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 302,600 shares during the period. SLM comprises about 12.0% of Impactive Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Impactive Capital LP owned approximately 8.71% of SLM worth $268,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLM. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SLM by 219.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SLM in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SLM by 257.3% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in SLM by 194.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in SLM by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Get SLM alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Donna F. Vieira sold 12,308 shares of SLM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $249,483.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,564,155. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of SLM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of SLM in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of SLM from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SLM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.77.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SLM

SLM Stock Performance

Shares of SLM traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $19.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,690,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,172,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.99. SLM Co. has a 12-month low of $10.81 and a 12-month high of $20.65.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.15). SLM had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 36.86%. The firm had revenue of $725.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. Research analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLM announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 24th that allows the company to repurchase $650.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

SLM Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. SLM’s payout ratio is currently 18.33%.

About SLM

(Free Report)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.