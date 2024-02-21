SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) PT Lowered to C$25.00

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UNGet Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$25.50 to C$25.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SRU.UN. BMO Capital Markets set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$26.93.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Price Performance

Shares of TSE SRU.UN traded up C$0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$24.11. The company had a trading volume of 112,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,288. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52 week low of C$20.67 and a 52 week high of C$27.90. The stock has a market cap of C$3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.76, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$24.70 and its 200-day moving average price is C$23.86.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

