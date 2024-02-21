SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Given New $77.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $105.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.81% from the company’s previous close.

SEDG has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $243.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised SolarEdge Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.50.

Shares of SEDG traded down $13.00 on Wednesday, reaching $71.42. 2,944,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,743,939. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.16. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52-week low of $63.25 and a 52-week high of $339.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 28.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 210,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,007,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

