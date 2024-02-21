SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Lowered to $80.00 at BMO Capital Markets

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $105.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.46.

SEDG traded down $13.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.15. 4,065,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,779,713. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.51. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52 week low of $63.25 and a 52 week high of $339.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.19 and a 200 day moving average of $105.16.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1,345.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 99 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 173.1% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

