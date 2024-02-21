Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Trading 5.7% Higher

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.99 and last traded at $6.99. 3,195,145 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 20,820,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.61.

Several brokerages have commented on SWN. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $8.24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wolfe Research raised Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.59.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.60. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWN. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 81,202 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 352,696 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,512 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

