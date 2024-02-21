SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:CWB)

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 18,769 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 35,994% compared to the typical daily volume of 52 put options.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.63. 307,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,063. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $64.39 and a 52-week high of $72.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWB. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 623.6% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000.

About SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

