SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $49.48

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $49.48 and last traded at $49.37, with a volume of 226746 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.33.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 288.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 513,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,773,000 after purchasing an additional 381,600 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 320,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,450,000 after purchasing an additional 14,574 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Company Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

