SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by Rice Partnership LLC

Rice Partnership LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 5.7% of Rice Partnership LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $20,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.2% during the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth about $6,972,000. Doliver Advisors LP increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 17.3% during the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 3,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 8.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 289,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,692,000 after acquiring an additional 23,204 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 9.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,004,000 after acquiring an additional 3,977 shares during the period. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.1 %

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $187.57. 4,154,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,022,144. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $168.19 and a twelve month high of $193.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $188.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.94.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

