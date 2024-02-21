SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Stock Holdings Boosted by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,676,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,039 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned 0.33% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $52,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 101.1% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,532,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,221,271. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.31. The company has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $34.39.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

