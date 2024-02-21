SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Sold by FFT Wealth Management LLC

FFT Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,762 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,715.8% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.

NYSEARCA:XBI traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.05. 5,227,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,408,729. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.40. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $63.80 and a 1 year high of $94.32. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

