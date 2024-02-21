Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Announces $0.10 Dividend

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, February 29th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd.

Spirit Airlines Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Spirit Airlines stock opened at $6.61 on Wednesday. Spirit Airlines has a 1 year low of $4.04 and a 1 year high of $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.63.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.06. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 26.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on SAVE shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Spirit Airlines from $3.95 to $4.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna restated a “negative” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $8.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAVE. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 467.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 272.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 55,625.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company also offers hotels and rental cars services. It serves 93 destinations in 15 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 205 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. The company was formerly known as Clippert Trucking Company and changed its name to Spirit Airlines, Inc in 1992.

