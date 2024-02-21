Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $70.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SPT. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Sprout Social from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.85.

SPT opened at $60.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.83 and a beta of 1.08. Sprout Social has a twelve month low of $37.00 and a twelve month high of $68.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.02.

In related news, Director Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total transaction of $2,622,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total transaction of $314,048.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 214,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,055,798. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total transaction of $2,622,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,079,946. Company insiders own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

