Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) PT Lowered to $72.00 at Barclays

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SPT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.62.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SPT

Sprout Social Stock Down 5.5 %

Insider Buying and Selling

SPT stock traded down $3.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.92. 952,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,121. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.80 and its 200-day moving average is $54.02. Sprout Social has a 12 month low of $37.00 and a 12 month high of $68.41. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.19 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

In other news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $93,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,001,134.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 44,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total transaction of $2,622,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $93,165.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,001,134.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,200 shares of company stock worth $7,079,946. Company insiders own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Sprout Social by 244.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,404,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124,376 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 132.4% in the second quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,213,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,111 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 27.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,953,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,183,000 after purchasing an additional 853,127 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Sprout Social by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,655,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,438,000 after purchasing an additional 728,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 334.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 667,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,293,000 after buying an additional 513,687 shares during the period.

Sprout Social Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.