Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $62.00 to $66.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Approximately 384,536 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 533,060 shares.The stock last traded at $59.94 and had previously closed at $64.48.
Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Sprout Social from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Sprout Social from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Sprout Social from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Sprout Social from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.85.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sprout Social by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,084,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,609,000 after acquiring an additional 191,471 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Sprout Social by 244.1% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,404,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124,376 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sprout Social by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,958,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,021,000 after acquiring an additional 67,321 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Sprout Social by 27.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,953,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,183,000 after acquiring an additional 853,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Sprout Social by 15.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,779,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,388,000 after acquiring an additional 363,381 shares during the last quarter.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.21 and a beta of 1.08.
Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.
