Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.00-$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $97.2-$97.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $97.09 million. Sprout Social also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.220-0.230 EPS.

Sprout Social Price Performance

Sprout Social stock traded down $5.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,233. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -60.83 and a beta of 1.08. Sprout Social has a 12 month low of $37.00 and a 12 month high of $68.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.02.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPT has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Sprout Social from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Sprout Social from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $69.85.

Insider Activity at Sprout Social

In other Sprout Social news, Director Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $2,466,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,888 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,181.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $2,466,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,888 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,181.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $1,160,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,040,819.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,079,946 over the last ninety days. 11.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Sprout Social in the second quarter worth $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 941.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000.

About Sprout Social

(Get Free Report)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.