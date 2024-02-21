Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) Coverage Initiated at Guggenheim

Analysts at Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 90.84% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

Get Spruce Biosciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Spruce Biosciences

Spruce Biosciences Stock Up 4.4 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Spruce Biosciences stock opened at $5.24 on Wednesday. Spruce Biosciences has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $5.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.06 and a 200 day moving average of $2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 4.59. The stock has a market cap of $213.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 2.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 317.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 88,608 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 26.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 529,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 109,226 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 180.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 71,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Spruce Biosciences by 61.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 78,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Spruce Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $331,000. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Spruce Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spruce Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spruce Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.