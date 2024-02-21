SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) – Desjardins cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for SSR Mining in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 14th. Desjardins analyst J. Egilo now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.11. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for SSR Mining’s current full-year earnings is $1.11 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for SSR Mining’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SSRM. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. CIBC downgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.85.

SSRM opened at $4.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. SSR Mining has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $17.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.00. The company has a market cap of $937.64 million, a P/E ratio of 4.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the second quarter worth $28,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the second quarter worth $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the second quarter worth $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the second quarter worth $127,000. 61.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.

