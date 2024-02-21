SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$14.39.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins dropped their price target on SSR Mining from C$18.50 to C$7.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Scotiabank lowered shares of SSR Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$22.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of SSR Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$14.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$23.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Securities cut SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$23.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SSRM

SSR Mining Price Performance

About SSR Mining

TSE:SSRM opened at C$6.24 on Wednesday. SSR Mining has a 52-week low of C$5.10 and a 52-week high of C$23.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$12.80 and a 200 day moving average of C$16.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.26, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 6.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.88.

(Get Free Report

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.