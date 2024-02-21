Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP boosted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,090 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its position in Starbucks by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 14,194 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $352,793 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on SBUX. BTIG Research cut their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Gordon Haskett downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.43.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $95.68. 3,490,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,206,168. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $89.21 and a 1-year high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

