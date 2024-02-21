Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP reduced its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,557 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,998 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $352,793 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on SBUX. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Starbucks from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.43.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,794,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,187,928. The stock has a market cap of $107.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $89.21 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.17.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

