Steem (STEEM) 1-Day Volume Reaches $10.42 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000484 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Steem has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar. Steem has a total market capitalization of $113.18 million and $10.42 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51,285.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $260.46 or 0.00507863 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.45 or 0.00133461 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00008518 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00050252 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $120.75 or 0.00235444 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.48 or 0.00143282 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00027824 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 456,198,547 coins. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

