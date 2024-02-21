Stelac Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 2,867.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 847,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,952,000 after purchasing an additional 818,607 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 518,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,381,000 after purchasing an additional 205,894 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 516,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,456,000 after purchasing an additional 86,679 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 385,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,722,000 after purchasing an additional 114,300 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,761,000. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWM traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $21.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,115. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.08. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.84 and a fifty-two week high of $22.55.

About iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

