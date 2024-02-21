Stelac Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 26.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,286 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Stelac Advisory Services LLC owned 0.10% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $5,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 833.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IHI remained flat at $57.15 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,083. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.99 and a 200 day moving average of $51.34. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1 year low of $43.96 and a 1 year high of $57.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

