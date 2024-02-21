Stelac Advisory Services LLC Buys 382 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,874 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 65.2% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 32.2% during the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.51, for a total value of $9,481,326.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.51, for a total transaction of $9,481,326.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,556 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total value of $3,576,103.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 77,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,711,856.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 978,095 shares of company stock worth $378,600,484 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:META traded down $4.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $467.10. 7,525,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,398,037. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.15. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.66 and a fifty-two week high of $488.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $392.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $339.74.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.53.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

