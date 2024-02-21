Stelac Advisory Services LLC Has $1.02 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 187.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,688 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7,691.8% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 28,146,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,148,000 after purchasing an additional 27,785,147 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 63,854,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,046,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485,896 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 81.9% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,778,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,972,000 after buying an additional 4,402,033 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.7% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 17,339,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 81,144.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,995,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991,785 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.71. The company had a trading volume of 4,045,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,904,043. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.78 and a 12 month high of $81.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.13.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.281 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

