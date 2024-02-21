Stelac Advisory Services LLC Has $11.46 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Free Report) by 336.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,088 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF makes up approximately 5.3% of Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Stelac Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF worth $11,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter worth $274,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,870,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter worth $3,541,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of RHS traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.41. 120,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,436. The company has a market cap of $680.34 million, a P/E ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.45. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $153.20 and a twelve month high of $178.08.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

