Stelac Advisory Services LLC Sells 9,275 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 24.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,275 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104,839.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,859,000 after purchasing an additional 7,948,942 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,070,525,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 276.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,980,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923,907 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 368.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,187,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,278,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,580 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.50. 2,558,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,905,851. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $133.34 and a 12 month high of $161.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.15. The company has a market cap of $45.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

