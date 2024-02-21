STERIS plc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 (NYSE:STE)

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the medical equipment provider on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd.

STERIS has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 19 years. STERIS has a payout ratio of 20.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect STERIS to earn $9.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.9%.

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $229.31 on Wednesday. STERIS has a 1-year low of $173.21 and a 1-year high of $254.00. The company has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 40.16 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $220.54 and a 200-day moving average of $218.28.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. STERIS’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that STERIS will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its position in STERIS by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in STERIS by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS in the fourth quarter worth about $349,000. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in STERIS by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 26,244 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,770,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in STERIS by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 788,736 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $173,404,000 after purchasing an additional 101,582 shares during the period. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

