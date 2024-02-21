Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Realty Income (NYSE:O) Price Target to $65.00

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $67.75 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on O. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.29.

Realty Income stock opened at $52.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.11. Realty Income has a 1 year low of $45.03 and a 1 year high of $67.05. The stock has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.75, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.94.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.72). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 22.64%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Realty Income will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $199,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of O. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $506,526,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 100,285.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,624,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615,530 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,873,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,537,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172,231 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,951,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,288,000 after buying an additional 2,560,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Realty Income by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,840,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,697,446,000 after buying an additional 2,523,432 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

