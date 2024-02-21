StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Almaden Minerals Price Performance

AAU opened at $0.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 22.82 and a current ratio of 22.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.14. Almaden Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Almaden Minerals

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAU. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Almaden Minerals by 38.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 675,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 186,277 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Almaden Minerals by 587.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 415,244 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Almaden Minerals by 564.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 198,088 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $64,000.

About Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company's principal asset includes a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. Almaden Minerals Ltd.

