StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.
Bank of South Carolina Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ BKSC opened at $12.58 on Friday. Bank of South Carolina has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $17.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.40 and its 200-day moving average is $12.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.66 million, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.58.
Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $5.08 million during the quarter.
Bank of South Carolina Dividend Announcement
Institutional Trading of Bank of South Carolina
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 37.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of South Carolina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of South Carolina by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of South Carolina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Bank of South Carolina in the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.50% of the company’s stock.
Bank of South Carolina Company Profile
Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Bank of South Carolina
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Walmart’s uptrend is intact; buy it when it dips
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- 3 E-VTOL stocks: Which ones can fly higher in 2024?
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Booking stock is the discounted growth story in travel stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of South Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of South Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.