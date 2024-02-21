StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BKSC opened at $12.58 on Friday. Bank of South Carolina has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $17.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.40 and its 200-day moving average is $12.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.66 million, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.58.

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $5.08 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Bank of South Carolina’s dividend payout ratio is 69.39%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 37.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of South Carolina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of South Carolina by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of South Carolina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Bank of South Carolina in the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

