StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded CSI Compressco from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ CCLP opened at $2.00 on Friday. CSI Compressco has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.98 million, a P/E ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -50.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in CSI Compressco during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Crystalline Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSI Compressco in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in CSI Compressco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CSI Compressco in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of CSI Compressco by 53.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 70,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 24,693 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.

