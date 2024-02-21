StockNews.com Begins Coverage on FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:RAIL opened at $2.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.92. FreightCar America has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $3.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.66.
In related news, major shareholder Benavides Alejandro Gil bought 21,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.44 per share, for a total transaction of $52,216.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 180,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.
FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.
