StockNews.com Begins Coverage on FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL)

FreightCar America Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RAIL opened at $2.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.92. FreightCar America has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $3.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Benavides Alejandro Gil bought 21,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.44 per share, for a total transaction of $52,216.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 180,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About FreightCar America

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of FreightCar America by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 12,759 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in FreightCar America in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in FreightCar America by 38,276.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 11,483 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of FreightCar America by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FreightCar America during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.

