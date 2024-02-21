StockNews.com Begins Coverage on OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also commented on OCX. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of OncoCyte from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of OncoCyte from $4.25 to $3.60 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in OncoCyte during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. DCF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of OncoCyte by 107.0% during the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OncoCyte in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OncoCyte by 389.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 52,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 42,091 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in OncoCyte by 58.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period.
OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.
